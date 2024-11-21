Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Public Storage worth $1,023,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,485,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Public Storage by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 707,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 541,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

NYSE:PSA opened at $331.99 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $251.49 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

