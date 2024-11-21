Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 31st

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $2,381,626 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

