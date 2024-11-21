Prospera Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $145.49 and a 1-year high of $185.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

