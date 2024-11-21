Prospera Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 15.7% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in PPL by 3.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PPL by 1.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

PPL opened at $34.27 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.97%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

