Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $265,292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 19,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $175,496,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 41.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,206 shares of company stock worth $51,738,467 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average of $136.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

