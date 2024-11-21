Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $413,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

ARE stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

