Prospera Private Wealth LLC Has $584,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 234.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 136.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $136.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.