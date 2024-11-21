ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.64 and last traded at $41.64. 208,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 901,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.