ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 74327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

