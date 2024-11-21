Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Primo Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Primo Brands stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. Primo Brands has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

