Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Primo Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

PRMB stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Primo Brands has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

