Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 77,990 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,990 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $270,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2 %

CW stock opened at $361.24 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

