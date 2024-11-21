Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.21 and last traded at $84.21, with a volume of 29579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,904.95. The trade was a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

