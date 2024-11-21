Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Powerfleet

Powerfleet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22. Powerfleet has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Powerfleet will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.