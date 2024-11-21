Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports.
Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Powerfleet Trading Down 0.3 %
Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Powerfleet will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Powerfleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
