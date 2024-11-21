Portfolio Design Labs LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in News were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in News by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in News by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in News by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in News by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in News by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Trading Down 0.3 %

NWS stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.36. News Co. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.