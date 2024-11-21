Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

PII stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. Polaris has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Polaris by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

