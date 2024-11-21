Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Trading 7.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 826,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,906,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.77.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform.

