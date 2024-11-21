PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,013 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sysco worth $40,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %

SYY stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.