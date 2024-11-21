PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,635 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $59,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $157.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.