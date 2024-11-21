PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $36,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,081,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day moving average is $134.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.70 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,842,965. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.