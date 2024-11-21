PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 3,198 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $54,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 35,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $162.52 and a 1-year high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

