PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,998 shares in the company, valued at $972,656.52. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Edward Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYPS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.