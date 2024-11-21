Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.92.

Get Penumbra alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PEN

Penumbra Stock Up 0.9 %

Penumbra stock opened at $239.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $277.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $123,732.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,597,567.36. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $2,965,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,582 shares in the company, valued at $174,495,287.22. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,748 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 128.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after purchasing an additional 375,684 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 3,832.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,564,000 after buying an additional 358,932 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 20.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,965,000. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 70.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.