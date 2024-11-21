Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Robert Brent Fryk Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Brent Fryk sold 29,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$23,895.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PNE opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Read More

