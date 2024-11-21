PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.23 and last traded at $95.13. Approximately 19,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 46,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.10.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

