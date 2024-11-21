Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of PDM opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.56 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

