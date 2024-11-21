Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 244.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 12223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.05).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHLL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.10) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 214.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 5,217.39%.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($90,345.44). 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

