Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 354,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 368,718 shares.The stock last traded at $15.11 and had previously closed at $15.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PSO. Citigroup raised Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pearson

Pearson Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pearson by 68.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pearson by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Pearson by 64.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 310,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 122,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 66.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 20.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.