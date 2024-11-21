PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys $169,528.76 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 8,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $169,528.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,517,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,477,263.92. The trade was a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PCB opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $295.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on PCB Bancorp

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.