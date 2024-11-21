Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Pathward Financial worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 225,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 82.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 384.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,306.40. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.67. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $83.83.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

