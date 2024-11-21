Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 333,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 606,822 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 115.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 5,834.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 713,263 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 273,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 135,911 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

