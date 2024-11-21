Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Northland Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $370.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $350.00. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 16th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.03.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PANW opened at $392.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.41. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $258.17 and a twelve month high of $408.53. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. This represents a 24.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. The trade was a 27.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,606 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $5,827,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,152 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

