Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,826 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 7.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $32,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 226.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after buying an additional 1,969,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after buying an additional 1,655,997 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.57 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The trade was a 31.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,547,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,642,721. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

