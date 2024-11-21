Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 38,093 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,239.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $405,296,576.58. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 310.57 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,062 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,339,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.