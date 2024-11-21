Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.83. Approximately 32,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 51,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 112,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

