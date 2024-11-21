Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,376 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 6.13% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $188,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $243.69 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average is $259.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

