Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 567,059 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,059 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.13% of Valero Energy worth $484,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.
Valero Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $146.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
