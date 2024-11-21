Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5,780.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594,507 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.75% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $176,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $206,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $3,203,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

