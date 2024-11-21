Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $331.07 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.30% of Etsy worth $331,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,695,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Etsy by 703.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 7,221.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Etsy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

View Our Latest Report on ETSY

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,369 shares of company stock worth $280,200 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.