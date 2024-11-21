Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $157.92 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,742 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.62% of Qorvo worth $157,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 835,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after acquiring an additional 487,621 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $130.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

