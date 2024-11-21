Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $140.42 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,705 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of LCI Industries worth $140,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in LCI Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in LCI Industries by 76.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.71%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

