Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Snap-on worth $262,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $357.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $365.35.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $2.14 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,717 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,480. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

