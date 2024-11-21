Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 1,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Oxford Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

