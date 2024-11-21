Overbrook Management Corp Makes New $214,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 302 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $216,538,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.76.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $883.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $890.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

