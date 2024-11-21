Overbrook Management Corp Acquires 497 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 2.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.83.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $582.00 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $631.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $585.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.42.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.