OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declares $1.50 Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

OTCM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. 3,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 75.89% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.