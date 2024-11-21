Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $184.33 and last traded at $185.40. Approximately 899,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,214,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $528.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

