Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,451 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 48.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $191.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $528.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

