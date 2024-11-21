Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 20.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

