Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,154 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Landstar System by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.39 and a 12 month high of $201.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

